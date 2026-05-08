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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
16hEdited

"Consider the press as a powerful instrument that the government can manipulate," proclaimed Joseph Goebbels, the notorious Nazi propaganda chief.

In today's landscape, many media organizations are uncritically repeating Hamas's narrative, employing tactics reminiscent of those used by the Nazis. Goebbels also famously stated, "If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it," and this deceitful strategy is being wielded with alarming effectiveness.

Hamas alleges food shortages, yet aid convoys are discovered hidden in their warehouses. They concoct exaggerated civilian casualty figures, claim false hospital bombings, and devise false "peace" plans—all while brutally targeting their people who seek assistance, laying the blame squarely on Israel.

Disturbingly, numerous Western media outlets irresponsibly circulate these unverified claims from Hamas and Hezbollah as if they were undeniable truths. It is deeply troubling that a significant segment of the liberal media is complicit in perpetuating Hamas's terrorism.

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-138600957

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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
12h

The BBC is like the Guardian. Mouth pieces for terrorists

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