The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

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Mark Hanlon's avatar
Mark Hanlon
19h

That's a very standard and usually unsupported claim made by zionists

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A Stranger in a Strange Land's avatar
A Stranger in a Strange Land
19h

Keep Killin jihadists who hide under women

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