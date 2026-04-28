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A Stranger in a Strange Land's avatar
A Stranger in a Strange Land
3h

It’s coming from a Marxist Russian Book called “ The Elders of Zion” Marxists like Nazis spread this fiction since it forces the poor to not blame them. Helps to paint us as puppeteers and to point to the Colonialist Capitalist Jew. Low IQ It’s everywhere they even believe we control weather. Iran blames Israel for the severe drought caused by them. Bait and switch grift works

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