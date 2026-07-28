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Ruth Broch's avatar
Ruth Broch
8h

I am an avid supporter of an equally shared burden of the defense of Israel for its survival. Our Orthodox children volunteer for combat duty overwhelmingly. In the Torah, ALL able-bodied men were required by Hashem to participate in His directions to conquer the Land He gave to us. What has happened since then is shameful! Our soldiers also study Torah and Talmud, just like the haredi, but we do our duty to our country, our People, with pride. We do not sit in the yeshivot ONLY studying. We put our lives on the line. I normally vote for a religious party, but this year we are still at war, and in a very precarious position., so the question of haredi enlistment has to be put on the sidelines for a little while longer. I believe Bibi must continue as our PM, and that is why I am this time around, voting for Likud.

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