The Fracturing Consensus: Matt Brooks on Israel and American Politics

Is support for Israel still bipartisan — or has something fundamentally changed?

In this episode of J100, Matt Brooks – CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition – speaks about the evolving relationship between the United States and Israel, Party divides, and American Jewish identity.

They discuss the breakdown of old political assumptions, the rise of extremism across both sides, tensions on college campuses, and what actually drives Jewish voters today.

At the center of it all is a deeper question: when the world feels less stable, what matters more — ideology, or security?

A sharp, timely conversation about power, politics, and the forces reshaping the current moment.

Condensed Transcript

David M. Cohen: Matt, you didn’t start in politics. You were on track to become a heart surgeon. How did that shift happen?

Matt Brooks: Completely by accident. I grew up outside Philadelphia and was laser-focused on medical school. But in college, I interned for Jack Kemp, and that changed everything. He asked me to take a year off to work on his campaign — and that “year” turned into a career. I realized I loved politics, and I found a role that sits right at the intersection of being Republican and being Jewish, which are both core to who I am.

David: You’ve said there’s now only one pro-Israel party — the Republican Party. That’s a major shift from how many Jews grew up politically. What changed?

Matt: I wish it weren’t true, but it is. The Republican Party wasn’t always this strong on Israel — we helped build that over time. Today, support for Israel is deeply embedded in the party. The troubling part is that on the Democratic side, that consensus has eroded. In too many spaces now, support for Israel is no longer automatic — and sometimes openly challenged.

David: What’s especially confusing is seeing figures like Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens shift in ways people didn’t expect.

Matt: It’s hard to explain. In some cases, we worked with these people in the past — they were aligned with pro-Israel views. So the shift is real, and it’s concerning. But it’s something we have to confront directly, not ignore.

David: You brought up the “horseshoe theory” — that the extremes start to resemble each other. How does that apply here?

Matt: The farther out you go on the political spectrum, the more the extremes start to meet. The rhetoric changes, but the underlying themes don’t. Whether it’s coming from the far left or far right, you hear similar ideas about Jews — about power, control, influence. That’s why antisemitism has to be confronted everywhere, not selectively.

David: What are you seeing right now on college campuses?

Matt: Honestly, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen. Jewish students feel unsafe — not just physically, but socially. There’s intimidation, hostility, isolation. It’s gone on too long, and institutions didn’t address it early enough. Now we’re seeing a much more forceful response, but the environment is still very difficult.

David: What do younger Jews misunderstand about politics or power right now?

Matt: I think it’s less about misunderstanding and more about experience. Every generation starts idealistic. But over time, you encounter reality — threats, trade-offs, consequences. And that tends to reshape how you think about security, about power, and about what actually matters.

David: Are you optimistic about the future of American Jewry?

Matt: I am. Not because things are easy, but because Jews are resilient. We’ve faced worse and come through it. I’m very optimistic about the long-term future of Jews in America — less so in parts of Europe — but here, I still believe in the strength of the community and the country.

David: From a practical standpoint — what actually moves Jewish voters today?

Matt: Security. That’s the core issue. We learned that people don’t necessarily vote based on who they like personally — they vote based on who they trust to keep them safe and to stand by Israel. That’s what moves the needle.

David: And finally — what Jewish value most drives your work?

Matt: Tikkun Olam — but not in the way it’s often used today. For me, it means protecting the Jewish people, strengthening America, and ensuring Israel can defend itself. That’s part of making the world better. That’s the responsibility.

David: And outside of politics?

Matt: Frank Sinatra and the Philadelphia Eagles. Those are my other two passions.