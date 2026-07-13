On July 12, 2026, the newly formed Syrian People’s Assembly convened in Damascus for its inaugural session, creating a meticulously crafted illusion of a modern democratic rebirth.

Dressed in a polished Western suit and speaking with quiet diplomatic poise, President Ahmad al-Sharaa sat casually among ordinary deputies before delivering an address that declared Syria is writing a new history. He urged the new legislature to become a model in responsibility and competence, claiming that the assembly is now a platform for truth and justice, and a tool to trample the legacy of tyranny.

This is not the birth of Syrian democracy, but rather the highly sophisticated institutionalization of a radical Islamist autocracy.

To understand the structural deception unfolding in Damascus, one must look directly at the man occupying the presidency.

Ahmad al-Sharaa is not a career statesman, a constitutional scholar, or a moderate reformer. He is the exact same individual who terrorized the Middle East for over a decade under the notorious nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. As the former emir of Jabhat al-Nusra, an official Al-Qaeda affiliate, and the subsequent leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, Sharaa spent years perfecting the tactics of jihadist warfare, sectarian violence, and ruthless political purges.

Nineteen months after his fundamentalist forces swept into Damascus and dismantled the criminal regime of Bashar al-Assad, Sharaa has traded his military fatigues for tailored Italian suits. This cosmetic transition does not reflect a change in his core ideology, but rather a brilliant tactical evolution.

Sharaa has realized that what his Islamist militias could not achieve through raw violence, a rubber-stamp parliament can secure by mimicking the language of Western governance.

The Parliamentary Theater

The choreography of the July 12 session was explicitly designed to soothe Western anxieties. Accompanied by his core cabinet, including Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Interior Minister Anas Khattab, and Justice Committee leaders, Sharaa broke traditional Baathist protocol by entering the chamber quietly and sitting among regular lawmakers before the selection of a speaker. The assembly, initially led by its oldest member Osama al-Assaf, even held a secret ballot for its permanent speaker, electing a prominent defected judge named Abdel Hamid al-Awak with 99 votes over his rivals Muayyad al-Qablawi and Mohammad Ramiz Korj.

Yet, any claim of authentic legislative representation is completely dismantled by the structural reality of this new parliament.

The assembly is a 210-seat body where a staggering one-third of the members were directly appointed by Sharaa himself, ensuring absolute executive dominance from day one. Furthermore, the foundational framework of this entire transition is governed by a temporary Constitutional Declaration that explicitly enshrines Islamic jurisprudence as the principal source of all legislation. This religious mandate is enforced by a powerful, un-elected Fatwa Council that holds absolute veto power over the legislative process, rendering any genuine secular or pluralistic governance completely impossible.

The Weaponization of Reform

State-run media outlets have eagerly broadcasted a legislative agenda filled with progressive buzzwords, presenting projects that sound like a checklist for Western human rights organizations. The new assembly is tasked with passing laws regarding anti-corruption, transitional justice, missing persons frameworks, and the criminalization of any rhetoric denying or glorifying the crimes of the Assad regime.

An anti-corruption law in the hands of an autocratic Islamist executive becomes the perfect vehicle to selectively dismantle remaining economic rivals, target secular business elites, and confiscate independent wealth. Similarly, laws on transitional justice and missing persons can be easily twisted to classify any independent minority communities, such as Christians, Alawites, and Druze, or secular dissidents as security threats if they refuse to bow to Sharaa’s religious authority.

The law criminalizing Assad glorification will become a sweeping tool for thought control, enabling the state to arrest anyone who expresses nostalgia for a secular Syria or criticizes the current fundamentalist administration. Under Justice Minister Mazhar al-Weis, the judiciary will serve as an administrative extension of the executive branch, guaranteeing that the rule of law is merely the rule of Sharaa. This poses an immense danger to the independent Kurdish factions in the northeast, who now face a legally centralized Islamist authority determined to erase their autonomy under the guise of national unification.

Western Naivety and Regional Danger

The ultimate target of this sophisticated charade is not the Syrian population, but the decision-makers in Western capitals. Sharaa knows that to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure of the state and lift crippling international counterterrorism sanctions, he must provide Western diplomats with a palatable narrative of pragmatic moderation. Tragically, parts of the international community appear eager to swallow this illusion, with various European think tanks already advocating for conditional engagement, diplomatic normalization, and the release of reconstruction funds to alleviate the country’s economic collapse.

This naivety poses a profound risk to regional stability, and specifically to Israel. A fully consolidated, internationally legitimized Islamist state in Damascus will inevitably threaten its neighbors. While Sharaa currently practices tactical restraint toward Israel to avoid immediate military conflict while building his power base, his long-term ideological goals remain unaltered. An extremist regime backed by a 210-seat puppet parliament, religious councils, and billions of dollars in foreign aid is infinitely more dangerous than a fractured militia. The West must reject the political theater displayed in Damascus, recognizing that funding this carefully disguised autocracy will only enable the rise of a permanent, highly sophisticated jihadist state in the heart of the Levant.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx.