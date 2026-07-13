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John Dunne's avatar
John Dunne
14h

Excellent essay. I believe the current state department understands that, but the president has another theory which might in the end surprise him. Erdogan and Shara are both Islamic ideologues the type that we fought our first battle with after independence in America. We were at war with the Ottoman empire for enslaving our sailors and taking our ships.

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Don beech's avatar
Don beech
6h

Isn't this what most of us suspected? Never mind the Ottomans, after the monstrous depredations of ISIS, what kind of half wit would swallow this lie. After all, isn't it true that notwithstanding Islamic jurisprudence and the norms established by reports of the life of the Prophet, it's the KORAN that's decisive for the interpretation of Allah's commands...AND THEY ARE COMMANDS rather than requests or guidance...the west needs to WAKE UP and stop this liberal self-immolation.

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