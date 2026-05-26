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Malka Lundner's avatar
Malka Lundner
3h

Massie is a major worldwide disgrace! It’s wonderful that he’s no longer going to annoy Congress with his pure HATE!

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roberto k.'s avatar
roberto k.
37m

Raised a third generation Zionist, and recently returned from a policy trip to Israel, I can confidently state that as an American Jews my patriotism is primarily American; that Netanyahu and his government seem to be counterproductive to both democracy and peace; and that theocracy doesn't seem to be doing any nation's citizens any good, whether it be Muslim, Christian or Jewish. In fact, fundamentalists of any religion seem to be a problem for the rest of us, especially as we were raised to believe in the separation of church and state, as well as the freedom to worship as we choose.

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