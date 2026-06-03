The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
29m

If only some terrorist group calling itself the "Army of God" conquered Nova Scotia and started launching missiles at Cambridge, Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard etc, then maybe our progressive aristocracy and their media orgs might wake up to reality. Sometimes people are so blinded by ideology that only a missile through the roof can bring them to their senses. (Maybe.)

Hezbollah is a terrorist army that's turned Lebanon into a failed state and whose entire raison d'etre is the murder of Jews and the immiseration of Israelis. If you read only the MSM you know almost nothing about the simple truth here, because their narratives demand that Israel be painted daily as an aggressive military machine whose "right to exist" needs to be withdrawn.

The same people who won't tolerate a MAGA neighbor expect Israel to tolerate a terrorist army on its border that is committed to eternal war against it. To be a modern progressive in good standing means you need to make Hamas and Hezbollah invisible and objects instead of subjects, while assigning all agency and responsibility to Israel. They are so addicted to cheap virtue that it's rotted their brains and destroyed their moral compass.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Algemeiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture