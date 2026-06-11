The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
2h

Subscription and affiliate revenue make up about 80% of the NYT’s revenue. Since it is a luxury lifestyle package of services for self-hating liberals, any ad boycott won’t do much to move the needle, and would probably drive more sickos to subscribe

Reply
Share
A Stranger in a Strange Land's avatar
A Stranger in a Strange Land
1h

Where are the ADL and Jewish Leaders ???? Supporting BLM and trans Rights. They should speak out but their donors wouldn't like it...... Ridiculous

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Algemeiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture