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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
7h

Israel proves itself to be America's most reliable ally, and Saudi Arabia demonstrates to Trump that although they feted him like a king during his visit, they are not a reliable ally. Hopefully this will cause Trump and the Democrats to think again about delivering F-35s to Saudi Arabia.

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Rachel Quinton's avatar
Rachel Quinton
8h

I found this article interesting. The Saudis supposedly have an alternative way of delivering oil out of a pipeline, so why should they take the chance that they could be attacked again, especially since they know first hand, trump’s attention span & lack of historical reference. of anywhere in the Mideast. Arab reality is nothing like a democracy & yet some expect the Saudis to think & act like Americans or Israelis. Totally absurd. Beyond that, I can’t connect to how any Jew, watching Trump become a billionaire from his Arab partners would think that trump would do anything to jeopardize his flow of cash. Trump does not have the intellectual capacity to know what to do, why else does he keep changing his madman mind and the goal post. Americans are opening their eyes to the madman and are rejecting him. Unfortunately trump is going to be a drag on Israel, the same way he is a drag on American freedoms. Israel is making a mistake the same way that millions of Americans did when they gave power to a madman.

It can be a noble cause, but if the leader is damaged, so goes reality.

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