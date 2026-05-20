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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
6h

I watched this interview. Tucker is a master at manipulating language, stating his opinions as if they are “the truth,” and maintaining that he is the arbiter of moral goodness. He’s very good at this and I wish people who cannot push back with equal force would stop interviewing him.

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
6h

Moshe Feiglin ought to have handled it 🤔

These entities epitomize the falsity of it all

I await a worldwide unified statement of what we be and why we have relevancy from that religion with its 60,000 flavors of jezeusian delusional mythology including talking in tongues and handling the snake with the Vatican variations of inserting the snake 🕳️🪱 celibately sanctimoniously & with trinitarian 🧚🏼🧞🪄 devotionals murmured in Latin 🤗

I've concluded that religion was debunked in 1967 with full territorial restoration of the Jews in the nation that God designed gave them in perpetuity with a permanent covenant. Repudiating the premature proclamations of the trinitarian denominations with their sanctimony and falsity exposed yet👀

We are experiencing the three-headed demonic entity of Nicandioqatarlson

🕋🤡🐖 Bloviating and pontificating with all of the toxic trinitarianism of the empowered by falsities Baja cult 🕳️🧑🏼‍🦯

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