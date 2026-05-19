The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

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Clever Pseudonym
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—‘Chosen to rule?’ One might wonder when looking at what Israel has become.”

Yes, let's look at what Israel has become: Israel has to occupy and waste constant blood and treasure in the WB, mostly because the Palestinians have rejected every peace plan that would have given them this territory yet they've always said NO, as accepting it would mean committing the intolerable act of recognizing Israel's right to exist. Instead they raise all their children to grow up and become martyrs for jihad—must be Israel's fault!

And yes, Israel had to launch a war in Gaza, a territory it abandoned 20 years ago, because Hamas stole every cent of aid to launch a war, where they spent billions on underground tunnels and zero on bomb shelters for their own people, all of which culminated in the 10/7 massacre. This massacre also made it clear that Israel could no longer tolerate the constant attacks of Hezbollah and its Iranian patrons, who exist entirely to terrorize and murder Jews.

The reason why loathsome pigs like Albanese always lie is that she's socially and professionally prevented from speaking her real thoughts: what she and her ilk want is that the Jewish state be overrun and destroyed, as its existence offends them and they prefer their Jews to be powerless, stateless and unable to fight back anywhere.

This is why they pour constant scorn and hatred on only one side of this conflict, this is why they blame Israel even for being on the receiving end of a massacre, this is why they have no interest in any peaceful resolution and push spurious claims like the "right of return" etc—they are only interested in the destruction of Israel and will not stop or rest until this happens.

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