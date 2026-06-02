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Pedro
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The problem is that some AI and very important ones did not use IHRA definitions of anti-semitism.

I found it when I asked AI idlf denying the right of the jews to have state was anti-semitism.

A specific AI a few months ago said if such person also denied other states right to exist, this was not anti-semitism. This is not IHRA definition. AI in fact considers Palestinian as opressed, and therefore protect them.

Sinwar in a prayer said Israel should be devastated and defeated, and chat aí denied such prayer existed untill I showed the exact text in Arabic.

Sinwar prayer, may 2021

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