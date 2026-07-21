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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
5h

The is an important essay as the numbers tell a story highly different from the narrative.

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Clever Pseudonym
3hEdited

"Genocide" in this case has never been a fact or truth claim, but a rhetorical weapon in the war to destroy Israel, first by making it an international pariah and a global Emmanuel Goldstein (which has worked spectacularly). Also, the genocide slander is part of the desire to make Israel (and all Jews who don't denounce it) into the new Nazis, thus stripping it of any justification and turning Jews from historical victims who deserve sympathy into historical criminals who deserve nothing but scorn and intifada. (This is also why so many Europeans salivate to pin an imaginary "genocide" on Israel: with Jews the new Nazis, all their historical guilt vanishes.)

Edward Said was already accusing Israel of genocide in his 1979 book "The Question of Palestine", where he claimed "U.S. allies like Israel sponsor naked genocidal wars"; Said's comrade Noam Chomsky has been accusing Israel of genocide since at least the 1980s, he constantly equates Jews with Nazis, referring to “Israeli concentration camps” and the “genocidal texts of the Bible,” and warning of a Zionist “final solution” that will annihilate the human race. And as for the current war, everyone from the DSA to CUAD to SJP etc and Mr and Mrs Mamdani were out accusing Israel of genocide on 10/8, before the IDF even entered Gaza.

But of course lying, hateful cretins like Drop Site News and the other vultures of the Anti-Zionist Industrial Complex would accuse Israel of anything as no one calls them on their lies and they can always respond with a torrent of hateful conspiracy theories and rants about "hasbara" and "baby killers". They are Jew-hating vampires who dine on fresh Arab and Jewish blood and have no other goal but the destruction of Israel, no matter how many deaths or decades this takes.

None of this will stop until we have some sort of coordinated assault on these malevolent actors and their funders and until some Western leader grows enough spine to have a Senator Joseph Welch "Have you no sense of decency?" moment, but that seems unlikely in a modern world that prioritizes decency below tribal warfare and the needs of the attention economy. As the enemies of Israel can not only get away with every unhinged lie but have it praised and parroted by politicians, NGOs and global media cos, their strategy is unlikely to change anytime soon.

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