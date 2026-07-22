The Algemeiner

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Reality Seeker's avatar
Reality Seeker
9h

Surprised that Jordan Peterson's audience did the same "disciplining." I assumed they would know that he had an openness to Judeo-Christian values and Jews. And this was probably a while ago before the anti-semitism was at it's height.

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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
7h

Quite disturbing. In a way it's nothing new, but social media amplifies everything.

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