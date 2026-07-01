CNN recently profiled Democrat Socialist and lawyer Melat Kiros as a “rising progressive,” highlighting her primary challenge against 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado, a race that Kiros just won.

The CNN piece foregrounds familiar campaign rhetoric, quoting Kiros’ claim that Democratic leadership is “failing to meet this moment.”

But only deep into the article does CNN acknowledge what has actually defined Kiros’ candidacy: a pattern of statements on Israel, antisemitism, and political violence that go far beyond conventional policy critique.

CNN notes that Kiros faced criticism for declining to describe as antisemitism the Colorado firebomb attack targeting demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, in which one person was killed and more than a dozen injured.

Investigators say the attacker planned the assault for a year and told police he wanted “to kill all Zionist people.”

When asked whether the Boulder attack was an act of antisemitism, she replied: “I don’t know what was in the heart of the perpetrator … All I know is that he went and attacked innocent people because of what they might have believed.”

CNN might also have informed readers that the open letter it briefly references as leading to her firing from a law firm in 2023, was actually Kiros’ own Medium essay responding to a 2023 law firm letter about antisemitism, in which she not only argued that “calls for the elimination of the Israeli state” should not be considered antisemitic, but went on to frame dismantling the world’s only Jewish State as merely a “geo‑political question.”

Even more striking is what CNN chose to omit entirely.

In the same televised interview in which Kiros commented on the Boulder attack, she was also asked whether the September 11, 2001, terror attacks — in which nearly 3,000 people were murdered — were an inevitable consequence of US foreign policy. She responded: “Inevitable in the sense that we destabilized a lot of the Middle East, which led people to believe that another act of violence was the only response.”

By shifting agency away from the perpetrators and toward the United States, Kiros recasts an act of mass-casualty terrorism as a predictable consequence of policy rather than a deliberate atrocity in which 3,000 innocent people were murdered. Yet CNN’s profile does not meaningfully interrogate this position.

Kiros has also called for a full US arms embargo on Israel, explicitly including defensive systems used to intercept rocket fire from groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. When asked why she would not distinguish between offensive and defensive capabilities, she argued that any military support “gives [Israel] the cover” to continue what she describes as “genocide.”

This places her outside not only bipartisan consensus but also a significant portion of the Democratic mainstream on questions of allied defense and regional security.

CNN’s framing of Kiros as part of a rising “progressive” movement reflects a broader pattern: emphasizing anti-establishment branding while minimizing or sidelining controversial and extreme ideological positions.

The same dynamic appears in coverage of figures like Darializa Avila Chevalier, also cited by CNN as part of this emerging cohort. Avila Chevalier is a founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a group that, in its own words, has called for the “eradication of Western civilization” and expressed admiration for “militants of the Global South.”

These are not peripheral details; they are central to understanding the worldview of candidates being presented as the future of the Democratic Party.

Is it “progressive” to argue that mass-casualty terrorism was “inevitable”; or to refuse to identify an attack targeting Jews as antisemitic, even when the perpetrator states that motive? Is it progressive to defend calls for dismantling the world’s only Jewish state, or to oppose even defensive measures that protect civilians from rocket fire?

These are not abstract questions. Members of Congress shape national security policy, foreign alliances, and responses to extremism.

Media framing matters. By foregrounding labels like “rising progressive” while backgrounding or omitting deeply consequential positions, such coverage serves to obscure the full picture voters need.

Kiros is not simply an anti-establishment challenger. Her record reflects a set of views on terrorism, antisemitism, and US foreign policy that demand clear, direct scrutiny.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.