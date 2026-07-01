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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
9hEdited

"Is it progressive to defend calls for dismantling the world’s only Jewish state, or to oppose even defensive measures that protect civilians from rocket fire?"

Yes, of course, obviously it is.

Not only is it "progressive" it has become the mandatory foundational belief of all Western Leftists, the litmus test that decides if you are friend or foe.

Progressivism, like its grandparents Marxism and even Enlightenment universalism, has decided that Jews are the flies in the buttermilk and that their road to utopia needs to be paved with Jewish bodies. The Jewish faith, people and now nation refute all their sacred ideas about the inevitability of a single socialist humanity, and they also know that nothing can give its movement power, purpose and cohesion more strongly than Jew hate can, as history proves.

CNN PBS BBC NPR NYT etc etc have made it very clear where they stand here and have made it clear since 10/7, when they became the global propaganda wing of Hamas and its supporters: They are true believers in the Progressive faith called Social Justice, they are its allies and share its enemies, thus: Jews are now outside the circle of their concern and on the wrong side of the Friend/Enemy distinction. Social Justice demands it. (Also, the last place on earth you should ever look for dignity or independent thinking is modern journalism.)

They will not change or apologize, Progressives have NO CONTROL over their brains or beliefs, they are controlled by doctrine. This also explains their inability to tone down their Gender crusade or their fetishization of migrants, even if these are electoral losers and cause obvious social damage—they have been backed into a shared sacred faith and even a peep of dissent strikes them as painful blasphemy.

The Western Left has turned on its Jews (unless they pull a Brad Lander and grovel to the "antiZionists")—it's better to know and face it than imagine they will change or respond to reason. These people will have to be fought and defeated, one lie at a time.

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The Flying Dutchman's avatar
The Flying Dutchman
11h

She is a present danger.. Her anti-semitism is uncalled for and she is the one needing to be cancelled. Shame on the voter base electing her… She’ll be a Madami puppet..

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