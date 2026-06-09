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Brian Rom's avatar
Brian Rom
6h

Thank you for publishing this. The message should be an eye-opener for our community and, with this new understanding, provide us with more effective ways to deal with this menace than we have thus far. After all, if we’re really as smart as our enemies say we are, this should not be impossible.

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