Dr. Gad Saad. Illustration by David Taragin

“In psychology,” Dr. Gad Saad explained during a recent appearance on The Algemeiner‘s “J100” podcast, “there is a very, very powerful effect called the self-serving bias.”

The concept itself is simple. Human beings tend to internalize success and externalize failure. When things go well, people credit themselves. When things collapse, people search for someone else to blame.

“I did very well on the exam because I’m very smart and I studied hard,” Saad said. “I did very poorly on the exam because Professor Saad is an unfair Jew a**hole.”

The line was delivered with humor, but the underlying point was serious. According to Saad, antisemitism is not simply a political phenomenon or a historical accident. It is, at least in part, a recurring feature of human psychology itself.

“Imagine if I could now, both at the individual level and at the societal level, find an external culprit for all my failures,” he said. “If my wife cheated on me, I’m eventually going to link it to the Jew. If our society is doing poorly economically, I’d also like to ultimately link it to the Jew.”

From there, Saad introduced a concept developed by author Amy Chua: the “market dominant minority.”

Throughout history, certain minority populations have held disproportionately influential roles within broader societies: Armenians in parts of the Middle East, Chinese minorities in southeast Asia, Lebanese traders in parts of West Africa. But no group, Saad argued, has held that role more consistently across civilizations than the Jewish people.

“There are very few groups in history that have consistently punched above their weight class the way Jews have,” he said.

The result, according to Saad, is a combustible psychological cocktail: a population predisposed toward external blame encountering a highly visible minority associated with intellectual, financial, cultural, or institutional success.

“Well, those a**holes must be demonic,” Saad said, describing the mentality. “How could you otherwise explain so few people being so prominent in so many places?”

Saad’s argument is that antisemitism persists precisely because it taps into deep and often irrational features of human cognition that transcend ideology.

He noted that hatred of Jews has emerged under monarchies, communist regimes, fascist movements, Islamist societies, and even among segments of the progressive West that define themselves primarily through the language of tolerance and social justice.

That ideological flexibility, he argued, is part of what makes antisemitism historically unique. Jews have been condemned as capitalists and communists, racial outsiders and racial insiders, rootless cosmopolitans and tribal nationalists — often simultaneously.

For Saad, this adaptability reflects the psychological utility of the Jews as symbolic external culprits.

At one point in the conversation with Algemeiner CEO Dovid Cohen, Saad referenced a famous answer from economist and social theorist Thomas Sowell. Asked what it would take for people to stop hating Jews, Sowell reportedly answered with one word: “failure.”

“If Jews suddenly became complete morons, unsuccessful, unemployed, uneducated — antisemitism would certainly diminish,” Saad said.

The remark was partly tongue-in-cheek, but it also captured a deeper point running throughout the discussion: Success itself often generates resentment, particularly in societies experiencing insecurity, humiliation, or decline.

That broader civilizational anxiety formed the backdrop of much of the interview.

Saad repeatedly returned to what he sees as a growing inability within parts of Western society to distinguish compassion from self-destruction. In his new book, Suicidal Empathy, he argues that many modern ideological movements reward moral posturing even when it undermines social cohesion, national identity, or basic survival instincts.

At one point, Saad invoked the example of a “wood cricket” parasitized by a hairworm that manipulates its brain and drives it to jump willingly into water — killing itself in service of the parasite’s reproductive cycle.

“It’s literally what happens with Queers for Palestine or Jews for Hamas,” Saad argued. “You are defending movements that, if given the chance, would destroy you.”

The language is intentionally provocative, but it reflects the larger framework through which Saad views modern ideological life: not simply as political disagreement, but as a battle over whether civilizations retain the instinct to preserve themselves at all.

“A society dies,” he said, “when it cares more about exhibiting infinite tolerance and empathy than invoking its survival instinct.”

J100 Podcast