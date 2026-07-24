The Algemeiner

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Clever Pseudonym
2h

People need to stop believing that any mainstream journalist from a global media co will ever contradict the Social Justice faith or its disciples, as there's a simple reason they never will: they either share the same beliefs or know that their careers and social status depend upon sharing the same beliefs (however weak or feigned).

Critical Anti-Zionism is currently the most popular branch of Social Justice, it is a sacred belief of all their children and younger staffers and is backed up by intense social pressure including threats of violence: all public figures know that supporting Israel could very well mean protests outside their homes, ugly hateful graffiti and chants about being genocidal baby killers, plus getting screamed at when out in public.

The global media have taken a very clear side in this dispute and they have no interest in supporting or defending Israel. If securing their power, placating their rage-addicted children and keeping their careers and social status intact means sacrificing the safety of Israel and Jews, this is a deal they're more than happy to make.

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