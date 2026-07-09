Former Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat now running for US Senate in Michigan, speaks at a “Hands Off” protest at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on April 5, 2025. Photo: Andrew Roth/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

On March 12, 2026, a Hezbollah supporter from Dearborn, Michigan, drove a truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in a failed attempt to murder Jewish children.

Most people, Jewish and non-Jewish, were outraged and terrified. But not everyone. There were attempts to “all lives matter” the situation. And some in the political arena took the opportunity to use the attack as a campaign tool. Take for example, Abdul El-Sayed, a US Senate candidate in Michigan, who immediately leapt into action, making a video the day after the attack feigning concern for the Jewish community. Using the political practice of talking out of both sides of his mouth, he blatantly steered blame for the attack toward Israel.

To start off, El-Sayed insisted that this was a “heinous attack,” and “antisemitism has no place in our communities ever. Full stop.” He went on to say, “There is never a justification.”

But then came a different story. El-Sayed said the attack was inspired by an equally unacceptable attack against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, in which children were accidentally killed by Israel.

From both sides of his mouth simultaneously, “We can and must condemn the attack on Temple Israel. And we can and must condemn the violence 6,000 miles away.”

Predictably, El-Sayed never condemns nor mentions Hamas. Neither does he mention nor condemn the constant Hezbollah rocket attacks that began on October 8, 2023. El-Sayed can’t bring himself to acknowledge that Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, under Iranian sponsorship, have been working desperately to destroy the world’s only Jewish nation.

El-Sayed used the same trick during a “CNN This Morning” interview, in which he stated, “Any act of antisemitism is wrong and has no place in our politics, no place in our society. But I think what people find frustrating by that perspective is that, when you talk about the mass killing of children, we saw that done by our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza. And it took, I don’t know, two years to talk about that.”

We’ve heard variations of this non-condemnation of antisemitism before. It always begins with a version of “Antisemitism is bad” — and it’s always followed by an excuse for and the promotion of antisemitism. Israel is always accused of some heinous crime. In the past, when Jews had to face persecution without a state of Israel, imaginary crimes included deicide, using non-Jewish children’s blood in holiday treats, poisoning the wells to spread the plague, were all invented to justify what’s really happening here — antisemitism.

El-Sayed, like Zohran Mamdani and his New York City cohorts, has focused his campaign on Israel-hatred and marginalizing American Jews by demonizing the “pro-Israel lobby” to attack any Jewish person who believes a Jewish state has the right to exist.

I keep reading that this is not what normal Americans want, and that support for this kind of thinking is marginal. We’ll see what the November midterms say.

Harry Onickel is a longtime Detroit-area Israel advocate.