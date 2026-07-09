Why the November Elections Could Be a Turning Point for Jews in America
By Harry Onickel
Former Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat now running for US Senate in Michigan, speaks at a “Hands Off” protest at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on April 5, 2025. Photo: Andrew Roth/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
On March 12, 2026, a Hezbollah supporter from Dearborn, Michigan, drove a truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in a failed attempt to murder Jewish children.
Most people, Jewish and non-Jewish, were outraged and terrified. But not everyone. There were attempts to “all lives matter” the situation. And some in the political arena took the opportunity to use the attack as a campaign tool. Take for example, Abdul El-Sayed, a US Senate candidate in Michigan, who immediately leapt into action, making a video the day after the attack feigning concern for the Jewish community. Using the political practice of talking out of both sides of his mouth, he blatantly steered blame for the attack toward Israel.
To start off, El-Sayed insisted that this was a “heinous attack,” and “antisemitism has no place in our communities ever. Full stop.” He went on to say, “There is never a justification.”
But then came a different story. El-Sayed said the attack was inspired by an equally unacceptable attack against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, in which children were accidentally killed by Israel.
From both sides of his mouth simultaneously, “We can and must condemn the attack on Temple Israel. And we can and must condemn the violence 6,000 miles away.”
Predictably, El-Sayed never condemns nor mentions Hamas. Neither does he mention nor condemn the constant Hezbollah rocket attacks that began on October 8, 2023. El-Sayed can’t bring himself to acknowledge that Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, under Iranian sponsorship, have been working desperately to destroy the world’s only Jewish nation.
El-Sayed used the same trick during a “CNN This Morning” interview, in which he stated, “Any act of antisemitism is wrong and has no place in our politics, no place in our society. But I think what people find frustrating by that perspective is that, when you talk about the mass killing of children, we saw that done by our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza. And it took, I don’t know, two years to talk about that.”
We’ve heard variations of this non-condemnation of antisemitism before. It always begins with a version of “Antisemitism is bad” — and it’s always followed by an excuse for and the promotion of antisemitism. Israel is always accused of some heinous crime. In the past, when Jews had to face persecution without a state of Israel, imaginary crimes included deicide, using non-Jewish children’s blood in holiday treats, poisoning the wells to spread the plague, were all invented to justify what’s really happening here — antisemitism.
El-Sayed, like Zohran Mamdani and his New York City cohorts, has focused his campaign on Israel-hatred and marginalizing American Jews by demonizing the “pro-Israel lobby” to attack any Jewish person who believes a Jewish state has the right to exist.
I keep reading that this is not what normal Americans want, and that support for this kind of thinking is marginal. We’ll see what the November midterms say.
Harry Onickel is a longtime Detroit-area Israel advocate.
“Any act of antisemitism is wrong and has no place in our politics, no place in our society. But I think what people find frustrating by that perspective is that, when you talk about the mass killing of children, we saw that done by our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza. And it took, I don’t know, two years to talk about that.”
There are so many sleazy lies here, they take a moment to sort out:
"Any act of antisemitism is wrong and has no place in our politics, no place in our society."
He can say this because the Israel haters have redefined "antisemitism" to mean blatant slurs, mostly by right-wingers. Therefore some tiki-torch loser is easy to denounce, whereas an Ivy Leaguer saying "globalize the intifada" or "Jews control the govt" either requires context or is just a passionate statment by someone who either deeply loves the Palestinians or is concerned about American foreign policy.
This is how you recognize the Critical Theory in Critical Anti-Zionism: as they've redefined all terms and appointed themselves official guardians of truth, all roads lead to the same outcome: everything they say is radical and compassionate political critique; everything their opponents say is either hasbara or "weaponizing antisemitism." Critical Theory is an acid meant to dissolve all distinction between right/wrong true/false, and the Israel haters wield it expertly.
"what people find frustrating by that perspective is that, when you talk about the mass killing of children, we saw that done by our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza."
Notice the slimy pivot here: we go from talking about American Jews to immediately reaching for one of the greatest hits of anti-Israel propaganda ("genocide"), but the tell here is excusing attacks on Jews because of the actions of Israel. Yet of course when Russia or China or Turkey etc commit any kind of violence, where are all the mobs attacking those people in America? I'm old enough to remember when the media was so afraid of Chinese-Americans being blamed for Covid, that they even refused to investigate the possibility of a lab leak. Thus other hypenated Americans have the full weight of the establishment protecting them, whereas Jews are on their own.
Then of course comes the greatest lie of all: "our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza."
Has anyone in any mainstream outlet mentioned once that the Anti-Zionist Industrial Complex has been charging Israel with genocide for decades? That they were charging Israel with genocide on 10/7 before the war even started? That it's not a fact or truth claim, but a slander meant to turn Israel into a pariah state, to make it easier to destroy? Is there anyone in the MSM with a functioning brain?!
"And it took, I don’t know, two years to talk about that.”
This shows how the Palestinians have become the spoiled yet feral child of the Western liberal-Left, always howling with a full diaper. First, it's a lie for the reasons I've just stated, but it's been blasted out of every screen for years, without scrutiny or scruple. Also, the Palestinians get more attention than any other people on the planet! The UN has a whole dept just for them, as does the AP. If this con man is feeling neglected, imagine how the Kurds, Tibetans, Rohingya, Uighuirs feel? They would kill for 10% of the press Israel/Palestine gets!
We've entered a situation now where if someone is playing for the same team as the MSM, its prestige outlets (NYT PBS NPR etc) or the Ivy League (all disciples of the Social Justice faith where the Palestinians are holy sacred victims and Israel is Satan), this means they can spout any amount of hateful lies and provocations, as long as they're couched within the larger lie of "Antizionism".
The Dems and their allies have become so deranged by Trump, their brains and spines turned to mush, that they will climb into bed with anyone who might help them seize power to defeat him. In almost 3 years we've gone from those CUAD freaks at Columbia being a sideshow to them being in Congress and becoming major players in the Dem Party. Instead of confronting the Jew-hating mob, our progressive gentry and their orgs have joined it.
NYC is example 101
https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-282579601