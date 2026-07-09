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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
16hEdited

“Any act of antisemitism is wrong and has no place in our politics, no place in our society. But I think what people find frustrating by that perspective is that, when you talk about the mass killing of children, we saw that done by our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza. And it took, I don’t know, two years to talk about that.”

There are so many sleazy lies here, they take a moment to sort out:

"Any act of antisemitism is wrong and has no place in our politics, no place in our society."

He can say this because the Israel haters have redefined "antisemitism" to mean blatant slurs, mostly by right-wingers. Therefore some tiki-torch loser is easy to denounce, whereas an Ivy Leaguer saying "globalize the intifada" or "Jews control the govt" either requires context or is just a passionate statment by someone who either deeply loves the Palestinians or is concerned about American foreign policy.

This is how you recognize the Critical Theory in Critical Anti-Zionism: as they've redefined all terms and appointed themselves official guardians of truth, all roads lead to the same outcome: everything they say is radical and compassionate political critique; everything their opponents say is either hasbara or "weaponizing antisemitism." Critical Theory is an acid meant to dissolve all distinction between right/wrong true/false, and the Israel haters wield it expertly.

"what people find frustrating by that perspective is that, when you talk about the mass killing of children, we saw that done by our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza."

Notice the slimy pivot here: we go from talking about American Jews to immediately reaching for one of the greatest hits of anti-Israel propaganda ("genocide"), but the tell here is excusing attacks on Jews because of the actions of Israel. Yet of course when Russia or China or Turkey etc commit any kind of violence, where are all the mobs attacking those people in America? I'm old enough to remember when the media was so afraid of Chinese-Americans being blamed for Covid, that they even refused to investigate the possibility of a lab leak. Thus other hypenated Americans have the full weight of the establishment protecting them, whereas Jews are on their own.

Then of course comes the greatest lie of all: "our tax dollars in a genocide in Gaza."

Has anyone in any mainstream outlet mentioned once that the Anti-Zionist Industrial Complex has been charging Israel with genocide for decades? That they were charging Israel with genocide on 10/7 before the war even started? That it's not a fact or truth claim, but a slander meant to turn Israel into a pariah state, to make it easier to destroy? Is there anyone in the MSM with a functioning brain?!

"And it took, I don’t know, two years to talk about that.”

This shows how the Palestinians have become the spoiled yet feral child of the Western liberal-Left, always howling with a full diaper. First, it's a lie for the reasons I've just stated, but it's been blasted out of every screen for years, without scrutiny or scruple. Also, the Palestinians get more attention than any other people on the planet! The UN has a whole dept just for them, as does the AP. If this con man is feeling neglected, imagine how the Kurds, Tibetans, Rohingya, Uighuirs feel? They would kill for 10% of the press Israel/Palestine gets!

We've entered a situation now where if someone is playing for the same team as the MSM, its prestige outlets (NYT PBS NPR etc) or the Ivy League (all disciples of the Social Justice faith where the Palestinians are holy sacred victims and Israel is Satan), this means they can spout any amount of hateful lies and provocations, as long as they're couched within the larger lie of "Antizionism".

The Dems and their allies have become so deranged by Trump, their brains and spines turned to mush, that they will climb into bed with anyone who might help them seize power to defeat him. In almost 3 years we've gone from those CUAD freaks at Columbia being a sideshow to them being in Congress and becoming major players in the Dem Party. Instead of confronting the Jew-hating mob, our progressive gentry and their orgs have joined it.

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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
10h

NYC is example 101

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-282579601

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