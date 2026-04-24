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Child Pregnancies Surge in Gaza Amid Reports of Hamas Fighters Demanding Sex From ‘Wives of Martyrs’ for Food
By David Michael Swindle
Apr 24
•
The Algemeiner
34
7
23
Yom Ha’atzmaut 2026: Celebrating Prouder Than Ever
By Alma Bengio
Apr 23
•
The Algemeiner
7
4
Are We Paying Attention to Iran’s Strategy?
By Shoshana Bryen
Apr 22
•
The Algemeiner
14
1
1
EXCLUSIVE: As Ceasefire Extended, Iranian Voice Describes Deepening Repression, Waning Hope Under Regime’s Grip
By Ailin Vilches Arguello
Apr 21
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The Algemeiner
11
1
2
Not Stupidity — Something Worse: Why the ‘Israel Controls America’ Myth Keeps Spreading
By Micha Danzig
Apr 21
•
The Algemeiner
33
5
11
If Iran Won’t Deal, Trump Must Make the Cost of Refusal Unbearable
By Amine Ayoub
Apr 20
•
The Algemeiner
12
13
3
In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
Apr 19
•
The Algemeiner
1
Duke University Suspends Students for Justice in Palestine Over Antisemitic Political Cartoon
By Dion J.
Apr 17
•
The Algemeiner
25
5
8
Israeli Government Report Ranks World’s 10 Most Influential Antisemites
By Shiryn Ghermezian
Apr 16
•
The Algemeiner
47
19
16
The Fracturing Consensus: Matt Brooks on Israel and American Politics
The longtime leader of the Republican Jewish Coalition unpacks the shifting landscape around Israel, antisemitism, and Jewish identity in America.
Apr 16
•
The Algemeiner
11
3
2
39:40
Hezbollah’s Useful Idiots in Congress
By Eric Bordenkircher
Apr 15
•
The Algemeiner
42
2
15
From Selfie Boat to Sex Boat: Hours After New Gaza Flotilla Launch, Scandal Erupts Over Past Greta-era Voyage
By Debbie Weiss
Apr 14
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The Algemeiner
73
15
17
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