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Child Pregnancies Surge in Gaza Amid Reports of Hamas Fighters Demanding Sex From ‘Wives of Martyrs’ for Food
By David Michael Swindle
  The Algemeiner
Yom Ha’atzmaut 2026: Celebrating Prouder Than Ever
By Alma Bengio
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Are We Paying Attention to Iran’s Strategy?
By Shoshana Bryen
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EXCLUSIVE: As Ceasefire Extended, Iranian Voice Describes Deepening Repression, Waning Hope Under Regime’s Grip
By Ailin Vilches Arguello
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Not Stupidity — Something Worse: Why the ‘Israel Controls America’ Myth Keeps Spreading
By Micha Danzig
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If Iran Won’t Deal, Trump Must Make the Cost of Refusal Unbearable
By Amine Ayoub
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In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
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Duke University Suspends Students for Justice in Palestine Over Antisemitic Political Cartoon
By Dion J.
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Israeli Government Report Ranks World’s 10 Most Influential Antisemites
By Shiryn Ghermezian
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The Fracturing Consensus: Matt Brooks on Israel and American Politics
The longtime leader of the Republican Jewish Coalition unpacks the shifting landscape around Israel, antisemitism, and Jewish identity in America.
  The Algemeiner
39:40
Hezbollah’s Useful Idiots in Congress
By Eric Bordenkircher
  The Algemeiner
From Selfie Boat to Sex Boat: Hours After New Gaza Flotilla Launch, Scandal Erupts Over Past Greta-era Voyage
By Debbie Weiss
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